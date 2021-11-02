Ernest J. Meattey, 93, of Hinsdale, and formerly of Fitzwilliam, died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester after a period of declining health.
Ernest was born Feb. 9, 1928, in Fitzwilliam, the son of the late Ernest Sr. and Tyyne (Jarvis) Meattey. He attended local schools and was a lifelong resident of Fitzwilliam and Hinsdale.
Ernest had a lifetime career, over 32 years, with the Boston & Maine Railroad. He enjoyed gardening, watching Red Sox baseball, trips to Maine, birdwatching, his numerous dogs, and fishing and hunting in his youth.
Survivors include his son, Darryl Meattey, and his wife, Lois, of Fitzwilliam; his sister, Marjorie Caouette, of Winchendon, Mass.; seven grandchildren: Dominic Meattey of Sullivan, Daniel Meattey of Fitzwilliam, Caritia (Volante) Krakow of Colorado, Caley Volante of New Mexico, Caryzma Volate of Keene, Eryn (Boyd) Marshall of West Chesterfield and Heather (Boyd) Hays of Machias, Maine: and several great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Madeleine; his son, Jeffrey Meattey; his daughters, Cherie Volante and Donna Boyd; his brother, David Meattey; and his sister, Edith Prentiss.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery on Royalston Road in Fitzwilliam.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
To share memories and condolences with Mr. Meattey’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
