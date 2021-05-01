Ernest J. Aumand passed peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Veterans Hospital, White River Jct., Vt.
Ernest was born April 9, 1925, in Bellows Falls, the son of Ernest J. Aumand Sr. and Mary “Mame” Ratchford Aumand. He attended schools in North Walpole, Bellows Falls (St. Charles) and Bellows Falls High School with the class of 1943. “Turk” served on the Naval ship USS Santa Fe CL60 and with the incredibly famous NAVY Seabees (Philippine Islands) during World War II from 1943 to 1946. After the war, he worked in the family business, Aumand & Sons of North Walpole. Turk held membership and was an officer in many community organizations: Bellows Falls Polish-American Club, Bellows Falls Moose No. 59, Springfield Veterans of Foreign Wars, Bellows Falls American Legion No. 37, Bellows Falls Elks No. 1619 (Exalted Ruler), all of which where he socialized with his friends enjoying his Myers Rum. Turk liked to entertain, was a jokester and he had a contagious and unforgettable laugh. He had a few hobbies: one of the first race car drivers at the Claremont Speedway; started up a weight-lifting group at St. Peters Church; arm-wrestling champion in the N.H./Vermont region; was considered a wine “Som’me’lier,” very well known as an excellent caterer for parties, reunions and weddings; he also water-skied the Connecticut, coached various sports, and was one of the rebellious North Walpole (peepot harbor) River Rats.
On June 18, 1949, he married Sophie Rose Rachiski of Springfield, Vt., who survives him. They have three children who also survive him: Ernest III (Smokey) and Diane Beers of North Walpole; Richard Sr. and Leann of North Walpole; and Mark and Bobbi of Santee, Calif.; his brother, Ray, of North Walpole; and his grandchildren: Brandon, Jusden, Victoria, Jarod, Richard II, Michaila, Andrew, Arabella and Roussane; along with many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Turk was/is very well known and loved by all; he is “the Man, the Myth, THE LEGEND.”
There will be a church service at St. Peters in North Walpole on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. We will have a remembrance celebration of life at Turk and Sophie’s home, 10 Kilburn St., North Walpole, following the service.
