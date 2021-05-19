A graveside service for Ernest A. Hudson, 79, of Keene, who passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Monadnock View Cemetery located on Park Avenue in Keene. All are invited to attend. Masks are required.
