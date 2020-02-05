Ernest A. Hudson Jr.
Ernest A. “Ernie” Hudson Jr., 79, of Keene passed away after a period of declining health on Jan. 18, 2020. He passed peacefully at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland with his wife, Joyce, by his side.
He was born on March 19, 1940, in Keene to Ernest A. Hudson Sr. and Irene E. (Simonds) Hudson. Ernie and Joyce (Bowne) were married in a simple ceremony in Keene on Feb. 27, 1960. They were married for 59 years.
He had previously held jobs at Princess Shoe, Homestead Woolen Mill, CDR Footwear and The Keene Sentinel. His interests were watching NASCAR racing, baseball and football.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Terri Hudson (Tim) of Keene; three sons: Darryl Hudson Sr. (Diane) of Swanzey; Todd Hudson (Sakae) of Bremerton, Wash.; and Nathan Hudson (Wendy) of Keene. Survivors also include eight grandchildren: Darryl Hudson Jr., Natasha Hudson, Daniel Hudson, Cory Hudson, Kyle Hudson (Cammie), Alana Johnson (Derrick), Nadine Hamamura (Bryson) and Brandon Hudson (Emily). He is also survived by great-grandchildren: Matthew Coleman Jr., Alex Hanninen, Jacoby Hudson, Gracilyn Hudson, Kai Johnson, Charlie (Keiji) Johnson, Brookelyn Hudson, Brianna Hudson, Isla Hudson, Kyson Hamamura and one more to be born in February. Survivors also include his nephews: Randy Hudson (Cindy) and Mike Hudson (Donna); and two brothers-in-law: Larry Bowne (Joanne) and Mike Bowne (Yvonne). Ernie was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Marilyn White, and brothers, Robert Hudson and Leland Hudson.
Graveside services will be held in the spring at the Monadnock View Cemetery on Park Avenue in Keene. The time and date will be announced later.
We would like to acknowledge at this time Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland for all the wonderful care and support shown to Ernie while he resided there.
