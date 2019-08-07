Erma L. Tindell
Erma L. (Merrifield) Tindell, 86, of Concord and formerly of Keene and Walpole, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Harris Hill Center in Concord. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Erma was born the daughter of the late Lucille (Stout) and Glen Merrifield on March 15, 1933, in Burlingame, Kan. She was educated in Kansas, where she graduated from Burlingame High School class of 1951.
On April 8, 1955, she exchanged vows with the love of her life, L. Dale Tindell, at the First Methodist Church in Burlingame. Sadly, Dale passed on March 18, 2014, after almost 59 years of marriage.
Erma worked as a court clerk for the DeKalb County Court House in Sycamore, Ill., for eight years before retirement in 1998. Prior to that, she worked for the telephone company in Topeka, Kan., Savings Bank of Walpole in Walpole, and the Court House in Sycamore, Ill.
She enjoyed many things in life. Her time was spent playing canasta and working on puzzles and crossword puzzles. For 20 years she loved taking the annual family trip to Kansas to attend family reunions. When time permitted, she was always up for visiting with family and friends, many times over a cup of coffee. She spent many hours going to her grandchildren’s sporting events to cheer them on.
She is survived by her children, Glenda R. Secord and her husband, Walter, of Keene, Kimberly A. Benoit and her husband, Douglas, of Bow, Amy M. Davis and her husband, Dan, of Limestone, Maine, and Joan L. Ketchum and her husband, Bradford, of Essex, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Trevor Secord and his wife, Ashley, Benjamin Secord, Andrea Bickford and her husband, Ross, Brian Benoit and his wife, Lisa, Taylor Ketchum, Ethan Ketchum and Emma Ketchum; four great-grandchildren, Trevor Secord II, Willa Bickford, Arlo Bickford and Isla Benoit; and a sister, Dorothy Goheen of Topeka, Kan. In addition, she leaves; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her siblings, Duane Merrifield and Ila Mutter, passed earlier.
In keeping with Erma’s wishes, there are no calling hours and burial will be private in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene.
Donations can be made in memory of Erma L. Tindell to: American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas, 75231 or to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories of Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
