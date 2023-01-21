Erika E. Lang

We mourn the passing, but celebrate the life, of Erika Else Lang, who transitioned painlessly and in peace on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the age of 94. In her final days she enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their families, who spent time remembering her remarkable life and the impact she had on them.
She stayed strong and nurturing, despite growing up in Germany during World War II and, at 17, leading her family to safety during the firebombing of their hometown, Hanau, and witnessing much death and carnage. She kept her five brothers and sisters fed and sheltered during the difficult post-war years and in 1956 came to New York City, where she started a new life with her husband, Harry Lang. They wed in Brattleboro in 1957 and welcomed a daughter, Patricia, in 1958, who joined her two half-brothers, Robert and Barton. They retired to Rindge, where mom found the peace and solace of gardening and nature, surrounded by the stillness and comfort of the woods.
Erika was a trained furrier and accomplished seamstress and artist. She loved making dresses and Halloween costumes for her daughter and granddaughters and lovingly sewed her daughter’s wedding dress in 1983. She had a green thumb and her house was always filled with plants of all kinds, along with outside flower gardens, fruit trees, berry bushes and voluptuous vegetable beds. She only learned to drive at the age of 54, and then took classes learning how to weave, and loved to drive around with her granddaughters to shop and look for bargains.
Mom’s wishes were to be cremated with no public services. However, the family will gather in the spring for a Celebration of her amazing life and internment next to her husband, Harry, who has been waiting for her since 1978.
She leaves behind her daughter, Patricia Barry, and her husband, John; four granddaughters: Kate Barry (Bruce Hunt), Jillian Rose Wessel (Kevin Wessel), Alexa Betts (Kyle Betts) and Margaret Barry; and three great-grandchildren, Juniper Hunt, and Eleanor and Bernard Wessel.
Erika was a strong proponent of women’s education and made it a priority to assist her four granddaughters in achieving their dreams. She also was a vehement animal rights activist who channeled her beliefs into a major adoption enterprise, fostering more than 60 cats and 10 dogs at the height of her efforts.
Donations in Erika’s memory can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, and she would ask that you consider adopting an animal and spaying your pets. She was passionate about these things.
Thank you to all the friends and family who reached out with their condolences and memories and who helped Mom maintain her independence throughout her 94 years. We are eternally indebted to you.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.