Erik Daniel Shaffer, 51, of Keene, passed away at his home in Keene on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, surrounded in the love of his family following a courageous battle with cancer.
His parents, Dorothy M. (Rachon) and Laurence R. Shaffer Jr., welcomed their son into the world on March 18, 1971, in Herkimer, N.Y. The family moved to Oneonta, N.Y., in 1973, where Erik resided for several years before moving to Keene in 1986. He was a 1989 graduate of Keene High School. While in high school, Erik was a member of the cross-country track team. He also enjoyed a pick-up game of basketball, a sport that he excelled in.
Erik served in the U.S. Army stationed at Spangdahlem Air Force Base outside of Trier, Germany, from September of 1989 until his honorable discharge in November of 1991.
Following his service obligations, Erik attended Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and later his Master of Business Administration, also from Franklin Pierce.
At the time of Erik’s passing, he had worked as a regional claims adjustor for 25 years with Peerless Insurance Company and its successor, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, in Keene.
Family was paramount to Erik. He cherished the special memories created with his wife, Julie, and his daughter, Marin. He was deeply committed to his family and they, in turn, loved him beyond measure. Erik’s joy of life was shared with virtually everyone. Kindness, empathy and humor were his calling cards. He made everyone’s life better through a joyous humor and a wry, relaxed style. His smile radiated through to the souls of those fortunate enough to receive it.
Erik will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 23 years, Julie A. (Perham) Shaffer, of Keene; his daughter, Marin Skylar Shaffer, of Keene; his mother, Dorothy Rachon, of Norway, N.Y.; his father, Laurence Shaffer, of Grand Marais, Mich.; his loving stepmother, Sally Shaffer, of Hadley, Mass.; his cherished father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Regina Perham, of Keene; his sister-in-law, Michelle Schneiderman, and her husband, Jason, and nieces, Hannah and Mckenna, all of Manchester; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins throughout the U.S.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday evening, Sept. 26, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with military honors will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Shaffer’s memory to the Fidelity Managed NH 529 Plan established for Marin Shaffer’s college fund. Please send your check made payable to “Fidelity Brokerage Services” c/o Paul Perham, 10 Marshall St., Keene NH 03431.
