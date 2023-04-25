Eric V. Merklein

Jan. 26, 1947 — March 29, 2023
WALPOLE — Eric Merklein was born in Long Island, N.Y., to Joan (Jackson) and Frank Merklein, part of the baby boomer generation of children born to recently returned World War II GIs. His mother was a radio and theater actress, and his father was one of the first TV cameramen, working on the very popular “Howdy Doody Show.”
It was probably while Eric was sitting in the show’s peanut gallery that he decided that he wanted a life in TV and film. After graduating from the media program at Southern Illinois University, Eric moved to Los Angeles, where he fell in love with his wife, Tara.
During his vast and varied career in Los Angeles, New York City and Boston, he worked at NBC, A&E Network, CBS, PBS, New Hampshire Public Television, National Geographic, Disney, USA Network, FOX and Martha Stewart. He worked with many talented and creative people, so many of whom became his close friends.
Eric loved horses. He had at least one in his backyard throughout his childhood on Long Island. As he grew into his teens, he noticed that there were a lot of cute girls at the riding stables where he took lessons, which solidified his passion. He liked nothing better than the smell of a horse blanket and fresh shavings. He could be seen riding through the streets of Walpole, getting great satisfaction from flagrantly disregarding the “No Horses On Common” sign!
Eric loved Walpole, his home of 32 years, and he volunteered his time and energies to help keep it the wonderful town it is. He served on the Planning Board for years. For Walpole’s 250th birthday, Eric came up with a party to end all parties — a three-day extravaganza that culminated in a sit-down dinner under a tent for 800 people, with dignitaries, bands, dancing and food.
Eric was kind. He would anonymously pay for a family’s Christmas layaway, pay for a young mother’s groceries, mentor a young boy through Big Brothers, and give rides on his horse or donkey to any child who wanted one.
And Eric was funny. He had that particular sense of humor you see in people who were exposed to “Monty Python” at an impressionable age. Add to that the Marx Brothers, Three Stooges, “Fawlty Towers” — you get the picture.
Eric was determined. If he thought something was wrong, he moved Heaven and Earth to fix it. One time he was getting no response to a complaint he had with a very large and very impersonal corporation. Most people would have given up, but not Eric. Somehow, he managed to get the personal cellphone number of the Chairman of the Board of this corporation. Eric called him, surprising the man while on vacation. Eric’s problem was quickly resolved.
Eric loved nature. He had a very large pet spider in the old barn; he rescued a baby owl that had fallen out of a nest; he stopped traffic for box turtles he saw trying to cross the road; and he talked to foxes, deer, skunks and squirrels as they passed by the barn. His happiest times were when he was riding his horse along our community’s beautiful river trails and country roads.
He leaves his wife and two brothers who, along with other family — by birth or marriage — who are so grateful to have had him in their lives. And he leaves friends — many friends.
We will miss him.