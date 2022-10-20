Eric Ryan Kangas, 52, of Hillsborough, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2022.
Born in Peterborough on Oct. 23, 1969, he was the son of Gunnar Kangas and the late Roseann Wilber.
He grew up in Harrisville, Winchester and West Chesterfield, and attended schools in Harrisville and Winchester.
Eric came from a proud family line of machinists and metal workers, including his grandfather and father. He worked several years at Kingsbury Machine Tool Corporation before moving on to Timken Super Precision.
In his free time, Eric loved gunsmithing and rebuilding cars. Most of all, Eric cherished the time he spent with his son.
He is survived by his son, Ryan; his father, Gunnar; his sister, Christina; his half-brother, Sean; his half-brother, Cory; his dear friend and co-parent, Mary; and his cousins, Afton and Sienna.
He is predeceased by his mother, Roseann; his aunt, Leni; his uncle, Dick; his cousins, Bernadette and Brander; and his grandparents.
There are no calling hours. A private burial will take place at Island Cemetery in Harrisville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org); or to a local humane society of one’s choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories of Eric and expressions of sympathy for the Kangas family may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.