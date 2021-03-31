Eric Roger Beaudoin passed away peacefully March 27, 2021, at his home in Fort Mohave, Ariz.
He was born Sept. 12, 1972, in Keene and lived and worked in the area until moving to Arizona in 2020. He was loved by many who knew him and would help anyone who reached out to him. As a kid he liked to hunt and fish with family and he was always up for pulling a good prank when the time was right.
He shared a special bond with his late grandmother, Pauline Beaudoin. Although she and everyone in the family would try to guide him with tough love, Eric had a special way about him that made it hard for anyone to say “no.” Through it allm, Eric always saw the good in people no matter what their opinion of him was. He will be missed by so many and in remembering the many years of his life we will celebrate him in our hearts.
Eric is survived by his father and stepmother, Roger and Sonja Beaudoin, of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; his mother, Betsy Cutter, of Keene; his brother and sister-in-law, Lennie and Sharon Beaudoin, of Marlborough; his daughter, Jade Beaudoin, of Cape Cod, Mass.; his nieces: Kayla Beaudoin, Megan Beaudoin and Shawnah Beaudoin; and longtime friend Colleen Beaudouin and her son, Patrick. He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather and grandmother, Winston and Pauline Beaudoin; and his maternal grandfather and grandmother, Bill and Ruth Wilder.
The family will hold a private burial at a later date.
“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18
