Eric K. Kuningas
Eric K. Kuningas, 51, of Troy, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1968, in Henderson, Nev., the son of Gloria (Aubertin) and Keith Kuningas. He grew up in Troy, where he attended area schools and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School.
Following high school, Eric worked at his family’s business, Monadnock Coin Gallery. He found meaning in the connections with his community he was able to make though his work.
Eric enjoyed listening to classic rock and playing video games. He was an animal lover. He treasured being surrounded by others and holding good conversation. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature. He especially loved family gatherings.
Eric leaves behind his family he loved dearly: his mother, Gloria Kuningas of Troy; sister, Kathy Lewis and her husband, Jason, of Swanzey; niece, Amanda Mansilla and her husband, Jose, and their son, Leo, of Keene; nephew, Jason Lewis Jr. of Swanzey; aunt, Virginia Skwozynski and her husband, Dan, of Manchester; as well as several cousins, many friends and neighbors in Troy.
He was predeceased by his father, Keith Kuningas, in 2006.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Eric’s life on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested that memorial contributions be made in Eric K. Kuningas’ name to the Keene Fire Department, 31 Vernon St., Keene, NH 03431 or to Monadnock Developmental Services, 121 Railroad St., Keene, NH 03431 (www.mds-nh.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Eric, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
