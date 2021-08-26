Emily T. Shaw, 83, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Langdon Place of Keene.
Her parents, Elizabeth (Young) and Herbert B. Shaw Jr., welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 3, 1938, in Keene. She was a 1956 graduate of Keene High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Slavic languages from Boston University.
Emily resided in the family home, the Chase Tavern, her entire life, and took great pride in her role as homemaker and caregiver for her parents. She was a longtime member of the Eastern Star, and enjoyed reading. She was an avid cat lover.
Emily is survived by her brother, Herbert B. “Buzz” Shaw III, and his wife, Lolita, of Richmond.
Services and burial in the family lot in the North Cemetery, Keene, will be held privately by the family.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.