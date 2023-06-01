Emily Ogden (Trowbridge) Noyes died peacefully at her home in Fitzwilliam on May 7, 2021. She was 81.
Emily Noyes was tiny and wiry, almost girlish, but her outward appearance belied her immense inner power and strength. Fiercely loyal, she loved deeply and did not suffer fools. Whether she was looking after her family or supporting her therapy clients she was always focused, caring and loving.
She was skillful in many ways. She knit sweaters and spun wool. She was a devoted yoga practitioner and teacher, something she often incorporated into her client work. She loved going on long walks with the family dogs — almost always Labrador Retrievers — in the woods and fields around the family home in Fitzwilliam.
As a cook and baker, Emily created simple but hearty meals from the abundant garden she always kept. She put up vegetables and jams and baked countless blueberry pies. The fruit came from the several dozen high-bush blueberries behind their home and she was generous with her bounty. Visitors to their home in August could expect to be outfitted with clean yogurt containers with strings attached that they could hang around their necks, fill with berries and take home.
Emily was born on June 4, 1940, and grew up in New Britain and Sharon, Conn. She graduated from the Ethel Walker School and received her bachelor of arts from Vassar College in 1961. She held a master’s in counseling from Antioch College and was a licensed clinical mental health counselor. She worked as a therapist in the counseling office at Keene State College for two decades before moving into her own private practice in Keene.
She fell in love with James Nicholas Noyes in high school but they had known each other their entire lives — he attended her first birthday party when he was 2. They were married on Dec. 23, 1961, in New Haven, Conn., just before she started her final semester at Vassar College and he was commissioned in the U.S. Navy.
Emily loved being out in the natural world. When she lived briefly in New York City with her first child, Andrew, born in 1962, she spent almost all day, every day in Central Park, craving the fresh air. She moved out of the city as soon as she could. Three more sons followed over the next few years and she and Nick raised them in a house built in 1810 on a farm in Dover, Mass.
Emily was a devoted, attentive mother and adored her children, appreciating each one for his own attributes and qualities. The family was close and enjoyed spending time together. They went on weeks-long canoe and camping trips in Maine each summer, which continued even as the boys reached adulthood.
In 1984, Nick got work in New Hampshire and they moved to an 18th-century farmhouse in Fitzwilliam, which they spent several years renovating. Her children out of school, Emily got her degree in counseling and found her new calling. She loved working with the students at Keene State, and later her private practice. She was known in the community as an outstanding therapist and cherished mentor.
Emily’s death preceded her husband’s death in 2023.
She is survived by four sons: Drew Noyes and his wife, Rachel, of Vinalhaven, Maine, and their children, Hannah and Henry; Jim Noyes of Fitzwilliam; Ben Noyes of Belchertown, Mass., and his children, Oliver and Zoe; and Josh Noyes of Los Angeles.
A celebration of Nick and Emily’s lives will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 1 p.m., at their home at 76 Putney Road in Fitzwilliam. All who loved them are invited. Please feel free to bring a dish of finger food to share.