(Emily) Jane Brown Reynolds, 93, of Peterborough, passed away in the comfort of her home on May 11, 2023, following a period of declining health.
She was born on June 6, 1929, in Keene, daughter of the late Gordon K. and Persis (Goodnow) Brown. She graduated from Abbot Academy in Andover with the class of 1947. She attended Katherine Gibbs School in New York and Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass.
From 1950 to 1957, she was employed by the Central Intelligence Agency in Washington, D.C., and overseas.
On June 7, 1952, Jane married the love of her life, Attorney John M. Reynolds. They celebrated more than 53 years of marriage before his passing on Aug. 22, 2005.
Jane was a dedicated contributor to many local organizations. Starting with being named “Miss Keene 1947” she was a member of the Keene Heritage Commission, and Trustee of the Historical Society of Cheshire County. She held the title of Past President of Cheshire Medical Center, Cedarcrest Foundation, Keene Country Club and Monadnock Garden Club, as well as Past Director of Granite Bank and Granite State Bankshares.
Additional memberships included the National Society Colonial Dames of New Hampshire, N.H. Women’s Golf Association, Lawyers Wives of New Hampshire, “Keene Baseball Girls” and “DTL’s.”
Jane will be dearly missed by her daughters: Emily Goodell and her husband, Martin, of Ocala, Fla.; and Megan Nolan and her husband, William III, of Ashburnham, Mass.; her grandchildren: Devin, Damon and Douglas Fitzgerald, and Ian Nolan; her great-grandchildren: Keagan, Raven, Lily, Ryley and Lydia Fitzgerald, and Mason Trombley; her siblings: Digby Goodnow Brown and his companion, Jean Saliter; and Duncan Walker Brown and his wife, Susan; her sister-in-law, Sally Brown; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Jane was predeceased by her sister, Ann Brown Staples, and her husband, Ben Jr.; and her brothers, Douglas Coffin Brown and Derek Barton Brown.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Burial will be held privately at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene.
Memorial donations in Jane Brown Reynolds’ name are suggested to be made to the Historical Society of Cheshire County, P.O. Box 803, Keene NH 03431 (www.hsccnh.org); or to Cedarcrest Center, 91 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cedarcrest4kids.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Jane, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.