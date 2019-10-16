Emilia Dubriske
Emilia Dubriske, 86, passed peacefully in her home on Oct. 11, 2019. She was born in Poland and survived the Nazi invasion. She loved dancing, flowers, yard sales and country fairs. She is survived by two daughters, two grandsons, one brother, and Harry, her significant other, who was with her for 22 years.
Friends may gather at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire at 57 High St., Brattleboro, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to noon, with a memorial service starting at noon.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.