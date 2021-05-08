Emerson H. O’Brien Sr., 87, of Peterborough, and formerly of Keene and Spofford, peacefully passed away April 30, 2021, at Summerhill Assisted Living after a period of declining health.
He was born Jan. 13, 1934, to B. Hartley and Inez O’Brien. He received his bachelor of science in business administration from Boston University in 1956.
He married Barbara Johnson on Aug. 21, 1955, in Newton, Mass. They moved to Keene in 1955, building their home and raising their family. He enjoyed spending Sunday afternoons with family, cooking outside on the BBQ and sharing stories. He also enjoyed his fishing and hunting trips with his close group of friends as well as monthly gatherings with friends to play bridge.
He was involved and held director and trustee positions in many local and state organizations: Trustee — Cheshire County Savings Bank; Director — CFX Bank in Keene; Director — CFX Corporation; Councilman — City of Keene; Member — Board of Appeals, N.H. Department of Labor; Director — N.H. Housing Finance Authority; Director — Associated General Contractors of N.H.; National Director — Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc.; National Director — Associated Builders and General Contractors of America; Trustee — Keene Family YMCA; Chairman and Director — State of New Hampshire Business Finance Authority, Concord; and Director — Colonial Mortgage Company, Amherst.
He was an active member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers, Inc., (ASHRAE), The American Philatelic Society and the Newcombe Society of the United States.
He was the owner and president of Economy Plumbing and Heating, Inc. in Keene.
Survivors include three sons: Emerson H. O’Brien Jr. and his significant other, Lori, of Marlborough; Dana B. O’Brien of Dublin; and Andrew N. O’Brien and his wife, Janet, of Holly Springs, N.C.; six grandchildren: Byron J. O’Brien and his wife, Stacy; Cameron E. O’Brien and his wife, Suphada Rom; Brianna J. Rennick and her husband, Steven; Adam J. O’Brien; Grace M. O’Brien; and Emma L. O’Brien; and two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Hartley Rennick.
As per Mr. O’Brien’s request, there will be no public calling hours or services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.