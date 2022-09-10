Emanuel Edwin “Ed” Brooks Jr., 80, of Harrisville, died at home on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, surrounded in love by his wife, Ginny, and daughter, Laura.
Born on July 14, 1942, in Gordonsville, Va., the son of Emanuel E. Brooks Sr. and Zella Nicholson Brooks, Ed spent his childhood in Orange, Va. He graduated from Orange County High School in 1960 and received his bachelor of arts from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., in 1964.
Following graduation from college, Ed served in the Peace Corps in India, teaching at a Hindu boarding school in the desert region of Rajasthan. Subsequently, he attended Yale Divinity School, where he met his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Keim Brooks. Married in the chapel there on May 31, 1969, both earned their M.Div. degrees in preparation for what evolved into a 36-year career of teaching in the Religious Studies Department at Northfield Mount Hermon School in Gill, Mass.
Ed was passionate about teaching, focusing primarily on the areas of Biblical studies, ethics and world religions. Ordained as a minister in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) in March 1970, he and Ginny served as co-chaplains for 12 years of their tenure at Northfield Mount Hermon School. In 1987 they were honored jointly for their ministry as recipients of the Herbert P. Blake Chair, awarded in recognition of “significant faculty contributions to the life of the school beyond the academic sphere.”
Viewing his work as a calling, Ed treasured the personal ties he developed with students in the dormitory and via extracurricular pursuits as much as the usual classroom connections. Similarly, he was fully invested in family life and the nurture of their daughter, Laura Selby Brooks, who in turn made him proud with her career of dedicated service as a civilian with the U.S. Department of Defense.
Ed returned to his beloved India on six trips with Ginny over the years, including several sabbaticals and summer study. Along with faculty colleagues, he also team-taught a group of students during a memorable immersion experience in South Africa. In the summer of 2004, Ed and Ginny attended the Parliament of World Religions in Barcelona, Spain, as a fitting capstone of their shared commitment to interfaith dialogue.
The Brooks’ retired to Harrisville in 2005 after decades of investing “sweat equity” in a lakeside cottage there. In this vibrant New England village, they formed new friendships and joined collaborative ventures through a neighborhood association around their pond — the Friends of Russell Reservoir. Ed continued to pursue his favorite pastimes of gardening, home improvement projects, cooking, walking or gym workouts for daily exercise, and keeping pace with the world of finance and investing. Ginny and Ed also traveled abroad to London, Hong Kong, mainland China, Thailand, Cambodia and Turkey in their retirement years. In 2019, they savored a Mediterranean cruise to mark their 50th wedding anniversary.
Active in the Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham, Ed served on its finance board, as chair of the missions committee and as a member of the covenant board. He was renowned for his culinary skills in preparing delicious Southern fried chicken for church suppers and offering authentic Indian cuisine on behalf of the church at Old Home Day festivities in Harrisville.
In retirement, Ed’s commitment to social justice found expression on the board of the Hundred Nights homeless shelter, in advocacy for Project Home aiding asylum refugees, fundraising for worthwhile causes near and far, and steadfast support of several local families facing threats of eviction, homelessness or addiction.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Frances Brooks Walley, who died in 2002.
Besides his wife of 53 years, Ed is survived by their daughter, Laura, of Arlington, Va.; his sister-in-law, Alice Keim Jenicke, of Mt. Pleasant, Mich.; three nieces and three nephews; and numerous cousins in Virginia, including Danny G. Jamison and Kenneth E. McColley. In addition, he leaves behind dear friends originally from India, Agnes and Patrick Kingsly, now of Iselin, N.J., and their children, Wesly and Bettina, who are deeply cherished as part of the family.
A service of remembrance for Ed will be held at the Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham, 13 Canal St., Harrisville on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Traceymay Kalvaitis officiating. A reception at Mayfair Farm, 31 Clymers Drive in Harrisville, will follow. Interment of ashes in the Brooks family plot at Graham Cemetery in Orange, Va., will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hundred Nights Inc., P.O. Box 833, Keene NH 03431; the Ed Brooks Missions Fund at the Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham, P.O. Box 201, Harrisville NH 03450; or a charity of your choice.