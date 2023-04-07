Elsie L. (Boyden) Dyer, 91, of Spofford, and formerly of Wrentham, Mass., passed peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Elsie was born on Sept. 10, 1931, in Lisbon Falls, Maine, where she attended local schools.
Elsie exchanged vows with the love of her life, Donald E. Dyer, on Oct. 1, 1955. They were married in a simple service in Lisbon Falls, Maine, with family and friends surrounding them. The Dyers had been married for 67 years.
Elsie worked at W.T. Grants in Brunswick, Maine, for two years until she retired in 1955. She was mostly a homemaker and mother meeting the needs of her growing family.
Nothing brought Elsie greater joy than spending time with her family. When she wasn’t with her grandchildren she would be playing word games, reading, embroidering, bowling or watching old Western movies. Elsie also enjoyed being outside, where she would tend to her flower garden, and go fishing and camping.
Mrs. Dyer is survived by her husband, Donald E. Dyer; her four children: Wayne E. Dyer and his wife, Sharon, of Abington, Mass.; Wendy E. Dyer and her significant other, Dale Gunseth, of North Swanzey; Chris L. Dyer of Medway, Mass.; and Brenda L. Dyer. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jennifer Chester, Michael Dyer, Matthew Dyer and Christopher Dyer; two great-grandchildren, Kellan Chester and Rhys Chester; along with cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held later in the spring of 2023 in the family lot at Chesterfield Cemetery in Chesterfield.
