Elsie E. Salisbury, 87, a longtime resident of Mont Vernon, died on Jan. 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Nashua.
She was born May 25, 1934, in Trenton, Maine, to Fred Tracy Salisbury and Olive (Duffy) Salisbury. Elsie moved to Mont Vernon when she was six months old and spent the rest of her life there.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Paine and Margaret Dvareckas; two brothers, Dennis C. Salisbury and Harry L. Salisbury Sr.; and five brothers-in-law: Edward Thomas, Eugene Paine, Joseph Dvareckas, Richard Wells and Bryant Anderson. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law: Sharon and Patrick Wynn of Elkhart, Ind.; and Susan and Richard Gilbert of Keene; three grandchildren: Christopher and Nicole Wynn of Ottawa, Ill.; Jennifer and Joseph Maher of Davenport, Iowa; and Heather and Gary Johnson of Elkhart, Ind.; nine great-grandchildren: Naomi, Noah, Nolan, Nicolette, Nora and Neena Johnson of Elkhart, Ind.; Nathan and Brenden Wynn of Davenport, Iowa; and Samantha Maher of Dubuque, Iowa; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jack L. and Sarah Salisbury of Mont Vernon; and Fred E. and Jackie Salisbury of Milford; two sisters, Waneta Wells of Milford, and Arlene Anderson of Keene; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Salisbury of Milford; and Larraine Salisbury of Harker Heights, Texas; and many, many cousins, nieces and nephews who affectionately referred to her as Auntie Sis.
There are no visiting hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Keene Assembly of God, 121 Park Ave., Keene. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105; or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town NE 68010.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith and Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go online to www.smith-heald.com.
