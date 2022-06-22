Ellie Brooks Lapenas was born Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 6:55 p.m. at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
Ellie is the beautiful daughter of John and Sara (Lajoie) Lapenas of Waterboro, Maine. John and Sara have been together for almost 20 years and have waited for Ellie to come into their lives for all of that time. Ellie was the answer to their prayers and they waited for her birth with joyful expectation and endless possibilities for her future. During her very short period on Earth she enjoyed being surrounded by her parents, loved their touch on her bare skin and the sound of their voices.
Ellie died peacefully in the arms of her mother and father at 1 day old on June 12, 2022.
Ellie was tiny but beautiful in every way possible: thick curly hair already at only 29 weeks old (just like her momma), the cutest little button nose, blue eyes, and adorable toes — all just like her daddy, even though her mom would argue they were her cute feet.
She was everything that was missing in our lives.
While Ellie’s time here on Earth was short she touched more lives than could ever be imagined. She is so incredibly loved and will be missed every single day by everyone. There will never be a day that she is not thought of, talked to, or remembered. She is our shining star on the darkest days and the light that is keeping us going.
Ellie is survived by her 4-legged siblings, Marshall Wells, Delilah Sage and Spaz; her parents; grandparents; great-grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; and endless family and friends. She truly was the most loved and treasured little girl — we pray she sees how loved she truly was.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m., at 21 Bar & Grill, 21 Roxbury St., Keene. Please join our family in celebrating her little life and taking the time to hug her parents.
John and Sara know that someday a child will join their family and to get them started on that journey. Friends and family have started a GoFundMe in their honor to help. For those wanting to make a monetary donation please feel free to visit www.gofundme.com/f/lapenas-family-fund?utm — source=facebook&utm — medium=social&utm — campaign=p — cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR3YmChBcXy-EhaROxSlDau1Jd-HCu3oms — RB1865QcZs — dU43cOfqgC-JQ.
“I carried you every second of your life, and will love you every second of mine” — Love always, your mom!
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with Ellie’s services. To offer online love and support to Sara and John, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.