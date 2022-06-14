Ellen R. Needham

Ellen Rena (Smith) Needham, 84, of North Swanzey, died due to complications from a stroke on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
She was born in Keene on Jan. 3, 1938, the daughter of Richard and Isabell (Magoon) Smith. Ellen resided in the area all of her life, working in several factories including Princess Shoe Company making women’s shoes, Hedstrom’s Company, a maker of children’s furniture, and C.R. Bard, makers of medical products. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, quilting, yard sales, traveling, especially to Alaska, and being with her family creating many wonderful memories.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 18 years, Robert C. Needham Sr., of North Swanzey; three sons: Robert Crosby Needham II; Roger Allen Needham and his wife, Odell, of Fitzwilliam; and Richard Gary Needham of Troy; three grandchildren: Robert Crosby Needham III and his wife, Beth; Eric Gordon Needham; and Rose Ellen Needham Suarez and her husband, Memo; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Richard Smith and Frank Bradly Smith; a sister, Carolyn Grace Breunich; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Two sisters, Mildred Ann O’Brien and Isabell Louise Gonsalvis, predeceased her.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Forest Lake Road, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Needham’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
