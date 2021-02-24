Ellen K. (Konides) Abbott, 67, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away suddenly at her home on Sunday evening, Feb. 21, 2021. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
