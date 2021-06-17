A celebration of the life of Ellen (Konides) Abbott, 67, of Keene, who passed away on Feb. 21, 2021, will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Keene State College Camp, 19 Page Court (off of Safford Drive), North Swanzey. All are welcome to attend. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.