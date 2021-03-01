Ellen Abbott

The gentle soul and huge heart of Ellen (Konides) Abbott, 67, a longtime resident of Keene, who passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home in Keene, will be greatly missed by many in our community.
Her parents, Arthur and Katherine (George) Konides welcomed their daughter into the world on Feb. 24, 1953, in Manchester. Ellen grew up in Keene and was a 1971 graduate of Keene High School, where many loved her, being elected on the Queens Court all four years and the captain of the cheerleading squad.
Always wanting to help others in need, Ellen’s huge and caring heart found her offering support and guidance to many in the community in her most recent role as a direct support professional with CHESCO and Work Source. She was well-respected and adored by many as she advocated for clients as if they were her own.
Her favorite role in her life was that of a stay-at-home mother while her children were growing up in Derry, where she also enjoyed her time as a cheerleading coach at Pinkerton Academy and working in the school system’s lunch program. Every person who walked into the Abbott household felt as if they had a seat at the table and belonged. That is one of Ellen’s most treasured legacies.
Ellen loved doing crafts, scrapbooking, knitting and crocheting. She was an accomplished seamstress. Well known for her amazing cooking skills, Ellen could make gourmet meals out of anything. Her baklava was famous. Whatever Ellen made, did or touch was from her heart, her soul and her heritage.
Ellen’s “DD” crew full of coffee and laughter, and spending time with her most cherished friends, brought her so much happiness. Her most-treasured moments, however, came from her grandchildren, snuggling, crafting, laughing, talking about everything — just loving unconditionally, the only way she knew how, fulfilled her. Ellen’s hugs made you feel safe, her words made you feel solidarity, and her home made you feel at home.
She will be missed by so many, especially her husband of 47 years, Steven W. Abbott, of Keene; her three children: Tara S. Abbott of Keene; Matthew W. Abbott and his wife, Kate, of Keene; and Nathan B. Abbott of Keene; her three grandchildren: Anthony J. Maiella, Nicholas G. Maiella and Kasen M. Abbott; her sister, Maria Martinez, and her husband, Paul, of Georgetown, Mass.; two nephews, Michael and Ryan Coppola; a niece, Misty Bohannon; two great-nieces and a great-nephew; and her beloved boxer, Maggie.
A celebration of Ellen’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced.
In memory of Ellen and her caring for others, please pay it forward in love by doing a good deed or by helping out someone in need, on behalf of Ellen and her undeniable ability to do this with out a second thought.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
