Ella L. Brown went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2023.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1941, in Acworth and also attended school there. She later attended Vilas High School in Alstead, where she was valedictorian and president of her graduating class. Ella attended the church in the valley in South Acworth and also taught Sunday school there. In addition, she belonged to the Busy Bee’s 4H club and was later a leader.
Ella graduated from Keene State Teacher’s College and became the home economics teacher at Walpole High School. It was there that she met her future husband, Richard, and they were married in November of 1964. They both taught at Walpole High School, and later at Fall Mountain Regional High School. They then moved to North Bend, Ore., where Richard took a job teaching band and music. Richard and Ella moved back to Acworth full time in 1998, following Richard’s retirement from the North Bend School District.
Ella is predeceased by her parents, Everett and Mary (Sylvia) Knight, as well as her sister, June Narkiewicz.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her son, Rich; and her sister, Rose Knight, all of Acworth. She is also survived by her nephew, James Narkiewicz, and her nieces, Jean Bergen and Janet Berquist.
Ella was loved by all in her community and church, and she will be dearly missed by her loving husband and son, and her family members.
There will be an hour of visitation Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the United Church of Acworth (the church on the Hill) with a funeral service starting at 11 a.m. The burial will be in the spring at the Acworth Cemetery.
