Elizabeth Spaulding

Elizabeth “Liz” Horan Spaulding, age 83, passed away on June 19, 2023. She was at peace, surrounded by family and friends. Liz lived this past year with her trademark humor, courage and grace.
Born on June 27, 1939, to Herbert and Eleanor (Greenaway) Horan in Melrose, Mass., Liz graduated from Melrose High School, attended Bates College and graduated from Northeastern University. Liz worked as the Director of Public Affairs for New England Mutual Life Insurance Company and pursued many philanthropic causes, including serving on the boards of Crittenden Hasting’s House, Monadnock United Way, Cheshire Medical Center and Home Healthcare, Hospice, and Community Services. Most recently, Liz was an active member and volunteer at the Rockport Unitarian Universalist Church.
During her life, Liz enjoyed traveling the world with her loving husband, Donald, volunteering for a variety of causes and creating art — whether it be weaving, photography or pottery. Throughout the years, she gathered a large and loving group of friends who became family and brought her much comfort and joy during her illness. Later in her life, she enjoyed many afternoons spent on the water with her beloved Larry. Liz loved a nice glass of wine, a bowl of good ice cream and spending time with her family at her homes in Rockport, Mass., and the lake.
Liz was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald T. Spaulding, and dear partner, Lawrence Martin-Bittmann.
She leaves behind her brother, David (Jody) Horan, of East Thetford, Vt.; her devoted children, Jack (Denise) Spaulding, Vicki (Sandy) Bourne, David (Jackie) Teeven and Joel (Sarah) Teeven; her cherished grandchildren, Oakes, Emily, Sophie, Monica, Nora, Maddie, Michael, John and Joseph; and her great-grandchildren, Carson and Ella. Liz also leaves behind her extended Spaulding and Talmore families, and her friend and former daughter-in-law, Nancy Teeven.
A celebration of Liz’s life will be held at the Rockport Unitarian Universalist Church, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, Mass., on Oct. 28, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rockport Unitarian Universalist Church or to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester MA 01930.