Elizabeth Shook

Elizabeth “Betty Ann” (Drake) Shook, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center from complications of COVID-19.
Born on April 2, 1927, Betty Ann grew up in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. Her parents were Howard Eliot and Carol Stoddard Drake. Betty Ann graduated from Mt. Holyoke College in 1949. On June 17, 1949, she and Charles “Chuck” H. Shook were married in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. This was the start of a 70-year marriage.
Their marriage began in Albuquerque, N.M., where Chuck was stationed in the U.S. Army. From there, they moved to Brighton, N.Y., and then to Birmingham, Mich., followed by a move to Tulsa, Okla., and then back to Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. In 2007, they moved to Keene.
As a Ruling Elder and Deacon in the Presbyterian Church, her life was filled with service to others and the Church. Throughout her life, she was an active volunteer at the Red Cross and participated in many local garden clubs. While in Keene, she and Chuck served at the Community Kitchen and Habitat For Humanity. Betty Ann found great pleasure in making many needlepoint pieces, including her annual Christmas ornament and creating a needlepoint Christmas stocking for each member of the family. She and Chuck loved creating an extensive Lionel train layout while in Dobbs Ferry, part of which is now on display at the Toy Hall of Fame.
She is survived by her sons: Rev. Woody Shook and his wife, Janet Shook, and their children, Micah and Alana; and her youngest son, Eliot Shook, and his wife, Catherine, and their children, Robert Thayer and Catherine, who live in Southern Shores, N.C. Chuck and Betty Ann have seven great-grandchildren. Her husband, Charles Shook, preceded her in death in September 2019.
Interment will be at West Point at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the COVID-19 Fund of the Cheshire Health Foundation, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene NH (www.foleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with these arrangements.
