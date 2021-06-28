Elizabeth Mills

Elizabeth (Ridley) Mills passed away from natural causes June 15, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born April 1, 1943, in Corbridge, Northumberland, Durham County, England. After World War II she and her mother, Dorothy, and her sisters, Margaret and Dorothy, joined her father in India. Her father, William B. Ridley, an officer in the RAF, was helping with the transfer of power from the Empire of India to the Republic of India.
When she was old enough, she was sent to a convent boarding school near where her grandfather lived in Jersey, Channel Islands. In 1953, Liz and her family immigrated to the United States and settled in Fairfield, Conn. She met her future husband, Ernest R. Mills III, while attending Notre Dame High School. She and Ernie were married Sept. 4, 1965.
Her formal education includes an associates degree from Colby-Sawyer College, a bachelor’s in early childhood education from Tufts University and a master’s in special education from Mount Saint Mary College, Newburgh, N.Y. Her career was in elementary and special education in Canaan (N.H.), Newburgh, N.Y., and Minisink, N.Y. She retired in 2001 to become a “First Lady” when her husband, Ernie, became president of St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind.
Liz led a life of love and service. In addition to serving on non-profit boards of directors focused on directly helping people, she had a long history of personal assistance to individuals in need. In Newburgh she was a volunteer for Literacy Volunteers of America, helping a family from Mexico adjust to American life. She participated in the Big Sisters program for years working with a young girl in Newburgh. She worked with Catholic Charities to help people get green cards. In Rensselaer, through St. Augustine’s Parish, she met and befriended an elderly lady, living alone, and visited her weekly, taking her shopping and to appointments. While living in Grantham (N.H.), through social services she met an elderly woman in a nursing home who had no visitors. Over the years, until her friend’s passing, she visited her weekly, bringing little things she needed like toothpaste, socks and, of course, one cream-filled Dunkin’ Donut!
In 2019, Liz and Ernie moved to Hillside Village in Keene. While enjoying new friends and activities she continued her service knitting hats for the homeless, triangular prayer shawls for elderly in wheelchairs, and blankets for sick babies as part of the Project Linus Program. On occasion, she heard back from parents that they had buried their babies in her blankets. At the beginning of the COVID pandemic she made face masks when there was a shortage.
Liz (Libby to many in her family) is survived by her husband, Ernie; her sons: Richard, and daughter-in-law, Sara, of North Curl Curl, NSW, Australia; and Benjamin of Newburgh, N.Y.; her sister, Dorothy Bacon, and brother-in-law, Ken, of Jaffrey; and her brother-in-law, Frank Mills of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; her grandchildren: Lindsey, Adam, Emily and Daniel; her nieces and nephews: Jaclyn Headings of Keene; Jean and her husband, Dave Biggs, of Portland, Ore.; Francis and his wife, Sarah Bacon, of Hyde Park, Mass., Christine Bacon of Gothenburg, Sweden; Frank and his wife, Kelly Mills, of Tacoma Park, Md.; and Bridget Mills of Milford, Penn.; her great-nieces and great-nephews, including: Connor and Sophie Headings, Ridley Biggs, Emma Mills, Ryan and Kyle Bacon and Mia Romero; and several cousins in England. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret J.R. Senechal.
As a final act of love and service, she donated her body to Dartmouth Medical School to help prepare future physicians.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hundred Nights Shelter, P.O. Box 833, Keene NH 03431. A Memorial Mass will be offered for Liz at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed on dignitymemorial.com. Interment will be at a later date at the Town of Orange (N.H.) cemetery. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene (www.foleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with these arrangements.
