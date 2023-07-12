Elizabeth Maher

Elizabeth (Betty) Maher, 93, a resident of Keene, passed away at Langdon Place in Keene on July 8, 2023, following a short period of declining health.
Her parents, Ella Hanson and Leroy Lewis, proudly welcomed their daughter into the world on April 28, 1930, in Manchester, Conn. Most of her teenage life, she lived in East Hartford, Conn., with her mom, Ella, and step-dad, Harlin Brooker, whom she loved greatly.
Up until the age of 16, Betty spent much of her time swimming and diving at Colt Park in Hartford, Conn., earning her state competition in diving and a first place on the relay team and second place in the breast stroke. She was a cheerleader while attending Bulkeley High School and joined a sorority house. She was voted best dancer and most popular. She often talked of her fond memories while at Bulkeley High.
After high school, she took a job at Hartford Hospital as a receptionist in the Lab Department. She met her future husband, Bill, in the summer of 1948 and he witnessed her win the state championship in diving. They married on Sept. 18, 1950, and eventually settled in Manchester, Conn., to raise their seven children. Betty eventually started working full time at Hartford National Bank as a teller and then assistant manager at the Asylum Street branch, becoming a branch manager at the Traveler’s Building Branch, where she worked in the personal loans department.
She retired at age 60, but before that worked with her daughter, Cathleen Gary, producing trade shows for several years. After retirement, the fondest job of all was a business that she and her husband, Bill, started, “Silks and Such,” doing beautiful silk flower arrangements for weddings.
After her husband died in 2006, Betty remained in Bolton, Conn., for three years before her move to Keene. She joined the Red Hatters and the Keene Women’s Club and volunteered at Cheshire Medical Center. Betty was quick to share a smile — a smile that would light up a room. She had a mischievous side, enjoyed a good laugh and truly enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. She loved reading books, planting, beach time with her children, and especially loved watching and supporting her children, and then grandchildren, in their sporting events. She loved going for walks and dearly loved her pet, Cassie, who was her companion after her husband died. Betty would say her greatest accomplishment was her children.
Betty will be greatly missed by her son, William Maher, and his wife, Vickie, of Illinois; her daughter, Patty Clark, and her husband, Jaycee, of Keene; her daughter, Cathleen Gary, and her husband, John, of Louisiana; her daughter, Linda Seigle, of Delaware; her daughter, Sharon McQuillan, and her husband, Steve, of Florida; her son, Joseph Maher, of Connecticut; her daughter, Elizabeth Nicholson, and her husband, Will, of Connecticut; her 14 grandchildren and their significant others; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Langdon Place of Keene, Memory Care Unit, 136 Arch Street, Keene NH 03431.