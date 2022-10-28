Elizabeth M. Bergevin

Elizabeth “Betty” M. (Emery) Bergevin, age 104, formerly of 85 Greenwood Ave., Keene, passed away peacefully in the care of the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland on Oct. 22, 2022.
She was welcomed into the world on Oct. 11, 1918, the second daughter of Fred and Rose (Guilbault) Emery in Concord. She attended local schools, graduating from Concord High School in 1936.
She married Chester “Chet” R. Bergevin on Sept. 7, 1937, at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Concord. They moved their family to Keene in 1941. She and her family became members of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church in Keene.
Mrs. Bergevin worked for a time at the former Bergevin’s International Harvester truck dealership in Keene, managing the office and performing clerical duties.
The Bergevins enjoyed travel to Mexico, Canada, Bermuda, Europe and many states, including a favorite destination, Las Vegas. They purchased a modest cottage at Spofford Lake to have their growing family and friends gather for cookouts, boating, waterskiing, fishing and swimming. Shortly after her husband’s retirement, they focused on golf and membership activities at the Keene Country Club. Searching for a winter getaway led them to purchase a second home in Inverness, Fla.
Sadly, on Dec. 23, 1997, her beloved husband of 60 years passed away. As a widow, she enjoyed her ever-growing family of nine grandchildren and spouses, often providing childcare for some of her 17 great-grandchildren and, at last count, seven great-great-grandchildren. She regularly enjoyed playing cards with her son-in-law, Donald Hill, and watching golf on TV.
She lived independently until age 97, with her favorite marmalade tabby cat, “Maury,” and with loving care of her daughter, Suzanne.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Esther and Thelma, and their husbands; her sisters-in-law: Sylvia (Bergevin) Chabot, Bertha (Kivala) Bergevin and Doris (Bergevin) Carlson; and her brothers-in-law: William Bergevin and Stanley Carlson, both of Concord, Albert R. Bergevin, and recently, Joseph E. Chabot, of Keene; her son-in-law, Donald Hill, of Venice, Fla.; and her daughter, Suzanne MacPhail, of Winchester.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Hill, of Venice, Fl.; and her son, Bob, and his wife, Linda Bergevin, of Surry. And all of her dear grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren thrive throughout the United States and Canada.
At Mrs. Bergevin’s request, a private family committal service will be held.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Maplewood Nursing Home for the dedicated care and support to Betty and the family these past six years.
In honor of Mrs. Bergevin and her love of animals, memorial donations may be sent to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (or online); or to the Activities Department of Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.