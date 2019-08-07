Elizabeth Jean Grayshan
On May, 3, 2019, Elizabeth Jean “BJ” Grayshan, 75, died, suddenly and unexpectedly. She resided in Peterborough with her kitties, Ginger and Honey.
Betty, “BJ,” is survived by her sister, Lois Grayshan Hoffer of Bel Air, Md.; her son, Stephen R. Frederick of Red Lion, Pa.; four nephews, R. Stephen Hoffer, (Christina) Northeast, Md., Geoffrey A. Hoffer (Christine) Cambridge, N.Y., Timothy J. Hoffer, (Lisa) Round Hill, Va., Michael B. Hoffer (Janet) Carolina Beach, N.C.; a granddaughter, two grandnieces, six grandnephews and a great-grandniece; an aunt, Sandra Jones, Rutherford, N.J.; many cousins; and friend of many years, Linda Clukay, with whom she enjoyed the theater, concerts, movies and trying out new restaurants.
She was predeceased by her parents, Alvin W. and Helen J. Grayshan of Rutherford, N.J.; a brother-in-law, Richard S. Hoffer Sr., and a nephew, Matthew P. Hoffer.
She was raised in Rutherford, N.J. After business school, she began work in New York City with several magazines (“Seventeen” and “Golf”) embarking on a career in sales for magazines and the trade market, which took her to the Boston area. Ultimately, she fell in love with New Hampshire while working at Yankee, and made it her permanent home.
Betty was very active in the Peterborough Lions Club, becoming its first female president, in 1994. She was an active volunteer and enjoyed her family and genealogy, having been a direct descendant of the Mayflower Colony.
Of special note: When Betty moved to New England, she connected with the Grayshan family in the Franklin -Manchester area, closing a gap of 50 years. She enjoyed learning the family history and working on genealogy projects with Eileen Grayshan Gay of Loudon.
She has chosen to live eternally in New Hampshire. Private interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 1:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Event Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to: Monadnock Humane Society, 20 Depot Square, Suite 16, Peterborough, N.H. 03458 or Peterborough Lions Club, P.O. Box 3206, Peterborough, N.H. 03458.
