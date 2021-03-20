Elizabeth Jane (Bourassa) (Betsy) Mardin-Richard, 48, of Basset, Va., formerly of Sullivan, passed peacefully on March 11, 2021, in Roanoke, Va.
She was born in Keene and resided in Sullivan before moving to Concord, and then to Bassett, Va. She attended schools in Sullivan, Monadnock High School and Keene High School.
Betsy is survived by two children, Ryan and Christopher, and one grandchild, Allison, of Concord; along with both parents, Norma Bourassa of Sullivan and Robert Bourassa Sr. of Alstead. She is also survived by her siblings: Patricia (Bourassa) Russell, Robert Bourassa, Thomas Bourassa and Tammy (Bourassa) Rondeau; and many nieces and nephews, all of New Hampshire, along with her friend and partner, Mike Strader, of Bassett, Va.
A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth will be held in the spring at the discretion of the family.
