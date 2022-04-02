Elizabeth J. Homeyer

Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Bland) Homeyer, 74, of Stoddard, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, March 25, 2022, with her family by her side after living extremely courageously with cancer for three years before a brief period of declining health.
She was born a daughter to the late Dorothy J. (Bowman) and Herbert R. Bland on July 17, 1947, in West Hartford, Conn. She was educated at Conard High School with the class of 1965. Betty earned her bachelor’s degree in education at Colby Sawyer Junior College in New London and Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio, and then went on to teach elementary school through to her retirement.
Elizabeth married William P. Homeyer on Dec. 26, 1970. They exchanged vows in a simple service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in West Hartford, Conn., with their friends and family by their side. They were happily married for 51 years.
Betty enjoyed her time teaching at Marlborough Elementary School in Marlborough and made many lasting friendships. In her retirement, she found new adventures and spent her time painting, writing children’s books, practicing yoga, and going for walks with her beloved dogs and the neighborhood dog-walking crew.
Betty brought her joy and love in full force to all of her roles; and especially embraced the role of being an amazingly fun-loving and enthusiastic Grammy.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, William Homeyer, of Stoddard; their two children: Adam Nudd-Homeyer and his wife, Tracy Nudd-Homeyer, of Sandwich; and her daughter, Caren P. Saunders, of Meriden. Betty is also survived by her sister, Nancy “Bunny” Wadhams, and her husband, David Wadhams, of Avon, Conn.; and her five beloved grandchildren: Amelia, Isaac, Miles, Benjamin and Abigail; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Oncology Clinic at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough. To honor Betty’s love of spring and flowers, we ask that you feel comfortable wearing colors on the day of her remembrance.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
