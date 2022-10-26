Elizabeth Hunt

It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth “Lizz” Hunt announces her passing on Oct. 10, 2022, in San Bernadino, Calif. She was 33 years young.
Lizz had many passions in her short life. She attended Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey. She greatly enjoyed soccer, basketball and softball. Her culinary passion started and was nurtured by Luca Paris of Luca’s Mediterranean Café.
Lizz moved out to California to further her studies. Taking classes for business management at Arizona State University, after accepting a position with Music Rightz INC as a Music Clearance Coordinator. At Music Rightz INC she was so loved by owners, Yolanda and Suzanne, co-workers and clients. She will be greatly missed.
She enjoyed many outdoor activities, kayaking, fishing, and hiking, always accompanied with her dog, Margot. The two were inseparable — Margot wasn’t just her dog, she was her best friend.
Lizz leaves behind her parents, Norm and Linda Hunt; and her three brothers: David Zapatka and his wife, Janie; Rob Hunt and his wife, Kendall; and Adam Hunt; two nephews, Seven and Kaleo Zapatka; and two nieces, Madeline Zapatka and Eiley Hunt.
Her absence is greatly felt.
The memorial service will be held privately at a later date with family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lizz’s name to: House of Hope N.H., P.O. Box 10371, Swanzey NH 03446; or Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.