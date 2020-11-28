Elizabeth Drake Shook, 93, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Cheshire Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene, from complications of COVID-19. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
