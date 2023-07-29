Elizabeth “Betty” H. Bailey, 74, died after an illness at Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on July 21, 2023.
She was born May 25, 1949, in South Weymouth, Mass., the daughter of Jeanne (Wade) and John Hunt.
Betty graduated from Windsor Locks High School with the class of 1966. She married David H. Bailey in Windsor Locks, Conn., on June 27, 1970, and they lived for a while in Hartford, Conn. Later, they moved to California, where her son, Matthew, was born. She studied history for a while at Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, Calif. Five years after arriving in California, the family moved to New Hampshire and bought a home in Hudson. Betty served as a den leader in the Cub Scouts and began to acquire many purses as an avid collector. Many other women in her circle prospered from her largess and were given purses and handbags from her collection. On her own, she had become a great entertainer, hosting several teas for her friends at prestigious restaurants in the area. When she had a place to host her beloved cats, Betty travelled extensively all over the world, and was well-read on topics which supported her interest in ancient history.
In 2018 Betty and the family moved to Keene, where they have been living for the past five years. As a devoted member of St. Catherine’s church in Hudson, Betty was very active, serving many years as a greeter and helping to organize many church events. During this time, she became a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and served as treasurer.
Betty suffered from macular degeneration and diabetes, and later in life she was no longer able to see, but she had been an avid reader up until she lost her sight. A great lover of chocolate (especially dark chocolate), Betty enjoyed dining at exclusive restaurants wherever she lived. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her for the generous soul she was.
Betty was loved by all and was especially proud of her 4½-year-old granddaughter, Raelyn.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David; her son, Matthew Bailey, his wife, Alaura, and granddaughter, Raelyn Marie Bailey, of Troy; her sister, Susan Hunt, of Weymouth, Mass.; and her brother, David Hunt, of Rutland, Vt.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 87 Main St., Jaffrey on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A reception and celebration of Betty’s life will be held following Mass at The Keene Country Club, 755 West Hill Road, Keene.
