Elizabeth Bain “Betty” Payton passed away at age 94 in Amherst, Mass., on Nov. 3, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 27, 1928, to Anne Kahrs Bain and George William Bain. Betty grew up in Amherst, Mass., with a focus on the college where her father taught geology. Family was central to Betty. She loved spending her summers with extended family on Fairfield Beach in Connecticut as a child and young adult, and later on her beloved Spofford Lake in New Hampshire.
Betty graduated from Smith College in 1949, where she majored in the natural sciences and botany, subjects that remained a focus throughout her life and career. She married Lewis Payton that same year. They had four children together, living in Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Florida.
At a defining juncture in her life, Betty returned to Amherst, Mass., in 1966 with her children, and while raising them attended the University of Massachusetts to pursue a master’s degree in landscape architecture. Her undertaking reflected what one of her nieces recently referred to as her “Bain no-nonsense determination.” And those who knew her well know that side of her well. But it stood her in good stead, graduating from UMass and moving to Connecticut to begin her career as a landscape architect in 1969.
Betty lived in Manchester, Glastonbury, and West Hartford, Conn., during her career and retirement years. In 1976, she became the Chief of Landscape Operations and Design for the University of Connecticut, the first woman to hold this position, retiring in 1989.
She did more than create a landscape design and vision for the University of Connecticut campus. She was responsible for getting that vision implemented, as well as being sure that the campus roads got plowed in the winter and the lawns got mowed in the summer, the Gampel Pavilion had sufficient parking spaces and students stayed on the sidewalks! She especially enjoyed and appreciated working with her teams in getting those things done — and done right.
Betty always had a project underway around her yard or with her local garden clubs, as if her work at UConn was not enough. She loved playing bridge at the Hartford Bridge Club, competed in duplicate bridge tournaments around New England, and played tennis and golf with friends in Connecticut and New Hampshire.
After family, Betty’s great passion was travel. She felt fortunate to be able to travel and meet new people in different countries, and to learn and see new things. Many trips were taken with Friendship Force, an organization that fosters international understanding by sponsoring trips to stay with host families in foreign countries and in return hosting foreign families in the U.S. Betty enjoyed hosting and organizing activities in Connecticut for visiting Friendship Force travelers. Her travels took her to Europe, China, Japan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and South America.
Always focused and exhibiting that “Bain no-nonsense determination,” Betty hit her stride when she embarked upon her education and career in landscape architecture. Her children look back with gratitude on her devotion to them and with pride on her professional accomplishments.
Betty is survived by her four children: Jeffery Payton of Spofford; Bruce Payton of Chepachet, R.I.; Lynn Payton of Woodstock, Vt.; and Marianne Payton of Belchertown, Mass.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be missed.
Her children want to thank the staff at the Arbors at Amherst, Mass., and Hospice of the Fisher House in Amherst, Mass., for the care and support provided to their mother during her final years in her hometown of Amherst, Mass.
A private family burial in Amherst, Mass., is planned. A gathering of family and friends to share memories of Betty will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Inn on Boltwood in Amherst, Mass.
Donations in her memory may be made to The Botanic Garden of Smith College, ONETREEPLANTED.org or to Friendship Force International.