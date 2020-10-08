Elizabeth B. Dearani, 86, formerly of Fitzwilliam, died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, following a long, fulfilling life as a devoted and compassionate wife, mother and grandparent. She was recently predeceased by Abraham C. Dearani, MD, her loving husband of 58 years.
Elizabeth was born on Aug. 3, 1934, in Norwalk, Conn., daughter of the late Albert and Gertrude Burke of Rowayton, Conn. Elizabeth attended Norwalk High School and graduated with a degree in psychology from The College of New Rochelle, New Rochelle, N.Y. Elizabeth pursued a career in education and worked in the New York Foundling Hospital caring for infants and young children awaiting placement in foster and adoption homes.
In 1958, Elizabeth married Abraham C. Dearani of Paterson, N.J., and they settled in Norwalk, where Abraham opened a practice in family medicine. Over the next 30 years, Elizabeth became the proud mother of one son and eight daughters. Elizabeth devoted her life to her family and to supporting many needs in the local community. She enjoyed countless summers and school vacations at the family cottage on Lake Monomonac in Rindge, and on Longboat Key, Fla.
In 1988, the Dearani’s relocated to Fitzwilliam, where Abraham became affiliated with Monadnock Community Hospital and opened a family medical practice in Rindge. She enjoyed substitute teaching, remained active in church activities and fundraisers, graciously supported local businesses and volunteered at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Jaffrey.
Elizabeth is survived by her nine children: Joseph Dearani and his wife, Ann, of Rochester, Minn.; Jennie Calnan and her husband, Kris, of Peterborough; Mary Cieszko and her husband, Kurt, of Woodcliff Lake, N.J.; Kate Llewelyn and her husband, Alan, of Stratford, Conn.; Lisa Martinsky of Monroe, Conn.; Amy Utter and her husband, Phil, of Castleton, N.Y.; Margaret Poikonen and her husband, Keith, of Rindge; Virginia Moriarty and her husband, Justin, of Auburn, Maine; and Sally Perrone and her husband, Jason, of Millis, Mass.; and 23 adoring grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother, Albert Burke, of Norwalk, Conn.; her sister Kathryn Antonez, formally of Redding, Conn.; and her grandson, Alan A. Poikonen, of Rindge.
It is the request of the family that calling hours and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately, with services to be held at Saint Patrick Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey, and committal at St. Patrick’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elizabeth B. Dearani’s name to Hospice at HCS, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431 (www.hcsservices.org).
To share memories, photos or condolences with Elizabeth’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com. A video of the Mass will be available later, after the service, for those unable to attend.
