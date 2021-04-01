Elizabeth Ann Robblee, 71, of Rindge, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Alliance Healthcare Center in Baldwinsville, Mass.
“Bette” was born on Feb. 12, 1950, in Reading, Mass., daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Campbell) Dulac. She was a graduate of Nashua High School in Nashua and later graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire. She continued her education towards her master’s degree and enjoyed many summer education institutions. Bette was a public-school educator for most of her working life in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Most recently Bette worked as the technology director for the Marlborough Public School System in Massachusetts.
Bette was married to Stephen Robblee, and together they made their home in Rindge for the past 34 years. Bette and Steve also spent many wonderful years in Harvard, Mass. Bette was an incredible skier. Her sister and brother recall her winning the winter carnival in their hometown many years in a row. One of the first females in the state of New Hampshire to pass the Senior Ski Patrol Exam while bringing a loaded toboggan down Loon Mountain over ungroomed blue ice. Bette enjoyed the thrill of skiing Tuckerman’s Ravine. She patrolled the last skied Inferno Race at Tuckerman’s. She was often given skis to demo for manufacturers.
Steve met Bette on the ski slope in Brookline and it was an instant connection. Bette and Steve continued to correspond during Steve’s time in the service and in Vietnam with countless letters — a true example of a classic love story rooted in handwriting. A longtime member of the National Ski Patrol and member of the women’s fire auxiliary in Harvard, she was so proud to be the wife of a fireman. Bette was an incredible educator, loving science and technology. She loved working with students and as her career progressed, worked hard to improve computer accessibility for all students.
Bette was a wonderful mother. She taught her children to cook, camp and enjoy nature. She was always on the sidelines supporting her children in youth sports and activities or as a coach and cub leader. Fond memories include when Bette would ring the dinner bell for her children to come inside from the outdoors. Her children recall always walking into a loving home and a homemade meal. Many wonderful memories were made camping as a family. She and Steve continued to camp all summer long for many years. Creating handmade quilts filled Bette’s time as she settled into retirement. She enjoyed mystery rides with Steve to just about any quilt store she could find. Many who loved Bette have received these timeless keepsakes. Known as the “Curious Cat Quilter,” Bette loved having her beloved cats Brady and Tuckerman by her side. Nothing made Bette happier than to be a Grandma. She enjoyed letting everyone know how her grandkids were doing and what they were up to. Bette leaves a wonderful family rooted in kindness, caring and love. A wonderfully strong, successful woman, wife, mother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Stephen J. Robblee, of Rindge, and their beloved cat, Tuckerman. Betty is also survived by her two sons, Andrew J. Robblee and his fiancee, Marie Towers, of Antrim; and Matthew J. Robblee and his wife, Michelle, of Webster; and her daughter, Victoria L. Robblee, of Antrim, and her companion, Ben J. Attridge, of Jaffrey; six grandchildren: Oren, Beatrice, Dominic, Parker, Abigail and Riley; her sister, Nancy Quick, of Nashua; her brother, Bill Dulac, of Brookline[ and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Abiding by her requests, Bette’s burial will be held privately at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, and a public celebration of her life will take place when the warmer weather arrives and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the Rindge Firefighters Association. To share memories, photographs and condolences with Bette’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
