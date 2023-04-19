Elizabeth Adelaide “Betty” (Fairbanks) Wilkinson, 95, wife, mother, nana and great nana, of West Chesterfield, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 16, 2023.
Betty was born on April 2, 1928, and raised and educated in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Betty is predeceased by her husband, Clifford James Wilkinson; her daughter, Brenda Ellen Hubert; her parents, Violet Walton (McLeod) and George Henry Fairbanks; and her brothers, George Merritt (Tut) and Graeme Channing Fairbanks.
Together Betty and Cliff had three children: Brenda Ellen (Peter) Hubert; Clifford Steven (Judith) Wilkinson; and Christine Anne (Richard) Gauthier.
Betty grew up as a loving sister to Beverley (Archibald) Aikman. She was nana to Peter (Monica) Hubert, Sara (Stephen) Broody, Brian Wilkinson, David (Meghan) Wilkinson, Caitlin (Spenser) Brenn, Meghan Morey and Kimberly (David) Weaver; and great nana to Angela, Julia, Annabella, Paige, Delaney, Kylie, Kensley, Emma, Leah, Addison and Noah.
She was nana to all and loved by everyone.
A celebration of life and visitation for Betty will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A prayer service will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A chapel service and committal for Betty will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Restland Memorial Park Chapel, 77 DeForest Ave., East Hanover, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Wilkinson’s memory to Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, P.O. Box 564, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431 would be appreciated.