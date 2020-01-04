Elizabeth A. Benjamin
Elizabeth A. (Heinonen) “Liz” Benjamin, of Spofford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, after losing her battle with cancer.
Born in Maine on March 10, 1943, to Edwin and Margaret Heinonen, Liz dedicated her life to fighting for others and leaving the world a better place for all. Having spent much of her life building a family in Spofford with her late husband, Richard, she was equally committed to supporting the community of Chesterfield from her time spent as an EMT, firefighter and member of the school board, to serving as a town selectman and tax collector. Most recently, she was prepared to go back to Chesterfield School in the fall — where she had served as an aide to many students for over 19 years — a place that truly became her second home, and its staff and students were nothing short of family.
In all, she spent nearly 50 years giving back to the wonderful community that ultimately gave back to her, lifting her up in her final days. Her gift to the world was a tenacious willingness to take care of others, and celebrate in the spiritual connectedness we all share with the world around us.
Liz is survived by: her sister, Kathy; her two sons, Nicholas and Alexander; her daughter-in-law, Whitney; as well as her three grandchildren: Noah, Wynston and Theodore.
Prior to her passing, she hoped to share in one last gathering to honor this life we’ve been grateful to share together. True to her hope and in that spirit, we are inviting all who knew her to gather on Jan. 12, 2020, at the Chesterfield Town Hall, 490 Route 63, Chesterfield, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. for one final opportunity to remember and celebrate with joy.
In lieu of any flowers or gifts, the family would welcome any donations made to the Chesterfield School Art and Music Departments, P.O. Box 205, Chesterfield NH 03443. No gift is too small and, as Liz would argue, nothing you ever do for children is wasted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.