Elgin A. Russell
Elgin A. Russell, 83, of Newell Pond Road, Marlow, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
Elgin was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., July 27, 1936, the son of Elgin and Susie (Allen) Russell. He attended Marlow Grammar School and was a graduate of Vilas High School, Alstead, class of 1955. During school he worked at Marlow Mills. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1962. When he returned home, he worked for a short time at the State of New Hampshire Highway Department. From there he went to the New Hampshire Electric Co-op, Sunapee, where he was a lineman for 36 years. Elgin retired in 1997.
After retirement, Elgin enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Marlow Methodist Church and a former member of the Sunapee Volunteer Fire Department.
On June 19, 1965, Elgin married Linda Moses from Bellows Falls. They moved to Sunapee, where they raised their family for 29 years. They relocated back to the old homestead in Marlow, where they enjoyed their retirement.
Elgin is survived by his wife, Linda Russell of 54 years; his children, John A. Russell of Marlow and Mary Sue Field and her husband, David, of Grantham; and grandchildren, Trevor R. Field and Andrea S. Field of Grantham.
There will be calling hours from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, all at the Marlow Methodist Church, Church Street, Marlow. Burial will follow the service in the Village Cemetery, Church Street, Marlow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HCS Hospice, 312 Marlboro St., Keene, NH 03431 or to the United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 4, Marlow, NH 03456.
