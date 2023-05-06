Eleanor Waterman, of Troy, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Keene Center. Family was the focus of her life.
Eleanor, wined and dined with the rich, powerful and famous at entertainment establishments around the world. She loved to host social gatherings and was an active member of Keene’s Welcome Wagon. Family and friends fondly remember the non-stop dinner parties which were complemented the following morning with a bountiful brunch. Her friends at American House recall her love for their social hours, bus trips, and her gregarious nature to engage them in conversations. The staff of the Keene Center (Genesis) acknowledge that Eleanor’s desire to control her own life was present from the moment they met her until she passed.
As an accomplished storyteller, her linear narratives would capture her audience as she shared her insight with others. Eleanor was an avid shopper who liked to surprise her loved ones with unexpected gifts. Her daughters enjoyed their traditional early morning “Black Friday” bargain shopping sprees. The best deals and coupons were “studied” and then a course for productivity was charted.
While raising her family, Eleanor worked part time with Franklin Pierce College, but her focus was always upon her housewife and home front responsibilities. Upon the passing of her husband, she assumed ownership and management of E&R Distributors. Employees appreciated her willingness to roll up her sleeves and lead by example. Following her retirement, in honor of her humble origin from the Bronx, she was known to respectfully donate her time at local shelters and food kitchens.
Eleanor was born in Bronx, N.Y., Oct. 15, 1937, daughter of Mary Lanzer.
Eleanor lovingly provided end-of-life care for her mother, Mary Lanzer, her husband, Elliot Waterman, and her sister, Pauline Olsen, before they joined Eleanor’s already-deceased sister, Mary Hatchet, in their rest.
Her sole surviving sister, Regina Hennen, joins us with the sorrow of her passing. Eleanor will be greatly missed by her five children: Thomas Travers and his wife, Carol, of Nelson; Nancy Whitney and her husband, Doug, of Surry; Lisa Lohman and her husband, Garry, of St Augustine, Fla., Robert Travers and his partner, Theresa Watts, of Orange City, Fla.; and Stephen Waterman of Rhode Island. Her grandchildren played an important role in her later years as she guided them, with strong maternal instincts, toward their goals. Her nine grandchildren are Gregory Lohman, Garron Lohman, Janelle Sartorio, Samantha Carey, Ginsey Stone, Elexis Robertson, Erin Waterman, Kelly Waterman and Ethen Waterman. Others who will be missing her are five great-grandchildren, a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, her lifelong friends, Pat Stewart and Elaine Freidman, and her honorary son, Dennis Mark Roy.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Mass will follow at noon at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will take place at Monadnock View Cemetery, 451 Park Ave., Keene on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Troy Helping Hand, P.O. Box 240, Troy NH 03465; or Hundred Nights Shelter, 17 Lamson St., Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Waterman family or to share memories of Eleanor, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.