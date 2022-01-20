Eleanor Mary Corbin

Eleanor Mary “Ellie” Corbin, 82, of Keene, passed away on Jan. 13, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center.
She was born on May 9, 1939, in East Derry, the daughter of the late Harry V. and Evelyn A. (Nickerson) Kelley. She grew up in Sandown and was a graduate of Coe-Brown Northwood Academy. She then went on to graduate from The Elliot Hospital School of Nursing. Eleanor had worked for Hillcrest Assisted Living (Maplewood Nursing Home) in Westmoreland, The Woodward Home in Keene and for Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester. She also coordinated and taught the CAN program at the American Red Cross and taught CPR at CNC Healthcare.
Eleanor was involved with several organizations, including AARP and the Senior Center in Keene. She was a past member of the Arlington and Golden Rod Grange and had also been active in several 4-H Clubs. Eleanor was a master quilter and known for her baking skills.
She is survived by her children: Brenda A. Corbin of Durham; Michael J. Corbin of Kansas; and Debra I. Corbin of Walpole; her seven grandchildren: Cora (Ted) Landry of Olathe, Kansas; Ashley M. Possiel of Keene; Kimberly (Nicholas) Lopes of Pittsburg; Justin H. (Lorraine) Corbin of Keene; Julia Wagner and Maria Wagner, both of Olathe, Kansas; and Julianna Jameson of Barrington; three great-grandchildren: Desiree, Sierra and Mackenzie; and two nieces, Sherry L. Delahunt and Jill A. Mongeon, both of Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary L. Wilcox; her brother, Harry Banfill; a niece, Gail Crothers; and her former husband and father of her children, Burton James Corbin.
Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Beth-El Bible Church, 13 Village Road, Surry. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 2 p.m., with light refreshments to follow. All those in attendance are requested to wear facemasks and practice social distancing. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Ellie Corbin’s name to the Beth-El Bible Church, 13 Village Road, Surry NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send expressions of sympathy to the Corbin family or share memories of Eleanor, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.