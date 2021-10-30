Eleanor “Ellie” M. (Fleming) Philbrick, 83, of Keene died on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland. She passed quietly with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Eleanor was born the daughter of the late Gladys (Prentice) and Henry Fleming on Feb. 11, 1938, in Ferrisburg, Vt. She was educated locally and attended Keene schools.
On Feb. 1, 1955, she exchanged vows with Kenneth C. Philbrick. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. Sadly, he passed on Sept. 26, 1997, after 42 years of marriage.
Ellie was a stay-at-home mom and housewife. It was important for her to be available for the children and maintain the home.
She enjoyed coffee time, bingo and going dancing with friends. She was most happy being with her grandchildren and in time, great grandchildren.
Mrs. Philbrick is survived by her children; Cathy J. Beckwith and her husband, Thomas, of Keene, Susan A. Fletcher and her husband, Ryder Jr., of Keene, and Kellie J. Bemis and her husband, Gregg, of Keene; five grandchildren; Tamara, Hannah, Tonia, Felicia and Ethan; eight great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ellie was pre-deceased by her siblings; Shirley Fish, Henry Fleming Jr. and Richard Fleming Sr.
In keeping with Ellie’s wishes there are no public services. Donations can be made in memory of Eleanor M. Philbrick to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene 03431. (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com)
