Eleanor M. Breen

Eleanor Marie Breen, 85, of Jaffrey, died peacefully Sunday morning, Oct. 25, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born on March 11, 1935, in Troy and graduated from Troy High School. She was a lifelong resident of Troy.
Eleanor married Joseph Leonard Breen and had eight children. She was a dedicated mother, daughter and wife. She took care of her ailing mother before her death from Parkinson’s disease. Her youngest daughter, Christine Victoria, had Down’s syndrome.
Eleanor was a home provider to many handicapped adults, as well as being a respite-care provider for many years. She was a babysitter to neighbors’ kids and always had a houseful. Her kids’ friends called her “Mom” and enjoyed her home cooking. In her earlier years, Eleanor worked at the Black Lantern Restaurant in Swanzey and the Old Mill Restaurant in Westminster, Mass.
She spent her last five years at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, where she was happy, well-loved and cared for by all of its wonderful staff.
Eleanor loved her “sayings” and a good joke, mostly told by her sister in law, Rita Tkaczyk, whom she called “Sis.” Her hobbies were reading, crossword puzzles, bingo, crafting and painting. She also loved flower gardens.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Joseph L. Breen; her mother, Aune M. Lampinen; and her daughter, Christine Victoria Breen. She leaves four daughters: Cindy L. Osgood and her husband, David, of Leesburg, Fla.; Lisa A. Young and her husband, Charles, of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; Linda J. Gay and her husband, Eric, of China, Maine; and Diane M. Mutz of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; three sons: Michael A. Breen of Troy; Tony J. Breen and his wife, Brenda, of Fitzwilliam; and Peter D. Breen of Troy; six grandchildren: Melissa Mutz, Megan Morong, Rebecca Breen, Jessica Breen, Tyler Breen and Joseph Gay; and a great grandchild, Elijah Breen.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date, with burial in Mountain View Cemetery in Troy.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon, Mass., is directing arrangements (www.stone-ladeau.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.