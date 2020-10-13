Eleanor J. Lambert, 91, of Jaffrey, passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia.
She was born in Winchendon, Mass., on July 31, 1929, daughter of the late Emile “Jack” and Delma (Coderre) Ouellette and had attended Murdock High School.
Eleanor had always enjoyed working with the public, first as a seamstress at the Dress Shoppe in Winchendon, Mass., and later in Jaffrey and Rindge at Belletete’s Supermarket and Market Basket grocery stores. She loved the opportunity to give back to her community when she had returned to her seamstress roots and created the Town of Jaffrey’s flag for the town’s bicentennial celebration in 1976.
Eleanor loved to dance, so much so that one of her favorite sayings was, “I’d rather dance than eat.” She met her future husband at a dance and, as they say, the rest was history. Eleanor was married to Wilfred “Fid” Lambert Jr. in 1949, and together they made Jaffrey their home, where singing and dancing were favorite pastimes. Eleanor always loved hearing her children sing, especially in the choir. Her quick wit, friendly smile and her “Later, Baby” and “Pretty good for a kid” catchphrases will be greatly missed by all who love her — not to mention the lipstick mark she left on your forehead after a kiss!
Eleanor was a communicant of Saint Patrick Church in Jaffrey and a member of the Knights of Columbus Columbiettes and the former Ste. Anne’s Society. For many years, she enjoyed travelling to the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in Quebec for her Feast Day.
Eleanor’s husband, Fid, preceded her in death on July 17, 1997.
She is survived by her six children: Candace (Lambert) Kilduff and her husband, Calvin; Patricia Lambert; Debra (Lambert) Hall and her husband, Kim; Kathryn Lambert Kamm and her husband, Kevin; Scott Lambert and his wife, Anne; and Michelle (Lambert) LaFortune and her husband, Scott; her 13 grandchildren: Megan Kilduff and her husband, Timothy Boughan; Jason Kilduff and his wife, Megan; Joshua Motuzas; Kate (Motuzas) Somero and her husband, Matthew; Jenny Motuzas; Heather (Hall) Burt; Jeffrey Hall and his wife, Jennifer; Matthew Gauthier; Nicole (Lambert) Sweeney and husband, Michael; Kathryn Lambert; Wilfred Lambert; Chantal LaFortune; and Claudia LaFortune; her 25 great-grandchildren: Hunter Boughan; Cole Boughan; Shelby (Somero) Dupuis and her husband, Tobias; Darci (Somero) Seppala and her husband, Dane; Isabella Somero; Garrett Somero; Marcus Somero; Julia Somero; Gretchen Somero; Brielle Somero; Gavin Motuzas; Malique Motuzas; Eleanor Burt; Joanna Burt; Nickaylah Hall; Lillian Hall; Isabella Hall; Katelynn Hall; Brook Gauthier; Chloe Gauthier; Dharma Gauthier; Kiera Sweeney; Kiley Sweeney; Holden Williams; and Briar Williams; one great-great grandchild, Avaya Dupuis; her brother-in-law, Norman Lambert; her sisters-in-law, Alice Pineault and Joanne Smith; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the concerns around COVID-19, calling hours and Eleanor’s Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately but can be streamed on Eleanor’s obituary page on www.cournoyerfh.com on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Friends who wish to pay their respects are warmly invited to Eleanor’s graveside service on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the family lot in Saint Patrick Cemetery in Jaffrey, where social distancing will be observed and face masks required.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in her name to: the Jaffrey aFirefighters Company, 138 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey NH 03452; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452 (act.alz.org/donate).
To share photographs, memories or condolences with Eleanor’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
“And thy mercy will follow me all the days of my life. And that I may dwell in the house of the Lord unto length of days.”
— Psalms 23:6
