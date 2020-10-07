Eleanor Elaine Rafuse

Eleanor Elaine (Waller) Rafuse, 87, a longtime resident of East Swanzey, passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2020, at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation Center in Jaffrey.
She was born March 25, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Ray and Pauline Waller of Antrim. Eleanor graduated from Antrim High School and went on to work as a bookkeeper for the Cheshire Fair Association, Arthur Whitcomb, Inc., and retired from the Pioneer Valley School District after 21 years of loyal service. She loved animals and was a member of the ASPCA. Eleanor loved to read and solve sudoku puzzles.
She is survived by her brother and his wife, William (Bill) and Kathy Waller, of Derry; two sons: Herbert (Herb) and his companion, Deborah VanOgtrop, of Las Vegas, Nev.; and John and Lynne Rafuse of Antrim; two grandchildren: Korene Davis of Cypress, Texas; and Brendon Rafuse of Astoria, N.Y.; and five nieces and nephews.
Cremation took place on Sept. 30, 2020. At this time, no formal services have been planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Rafuse’s memory to your local humane society or animal shelter.
