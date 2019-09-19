Eleanor B. Mesler
Eleanor B. Mesler, 92, a longtime resident of Winchester, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her home in Winchester with her son Jerry at her side.
Her parents, Mary E. (Bradley) and Harold S. King, welcomed their daughter into the world on Dec. 20, 1926, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Eleanor enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 1, 1944, and served as an auto equipment operator at the 553rd Army Air Force Base until her honorable discharge on Dec. 26, 1944.
Eleanor worked for several years as a licensed practical nurse at the Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat. She was an accomplished musician playing both the piano and accordion.
She will be greatly missed by many especially her two sons, Joseph A. Noha of Highlands, N.C., Jerome Noha of Winchester; her grandchildren, Timothy Mesler of Ocala, Fla., Jessica C. Noha of Swampscott, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Bruce E. Mesler, in 2008; a daughter, Jeannette Noha, in 2010; a granddaughter, Cynthia Mesler; a brother, Harold R. King; and her first husband, Joseph A. Noha Sr., in 1969.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11:30 a.m. in the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. There are no public calling hours.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Mesler’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Office, Norris Cotton Federal Building, 271 Chestnut St., Room 215, Manchester, NH 03101.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.