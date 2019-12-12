Eleanor A. Deyo
Eleanor A. (Coddington) Deyo, 87, a longtime resident of Keene, and formerly of California, died on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Keene Center Genesis. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Eleanor was born the daughter of the late Marie (Snyder) and Edward Coddington on Aug. 21, 1932, in El Segundo, Calif. She was educated in California and graduated from El Segundo High School, class of 1950.
She exchanged vows with Leo A. Deyo in California. Sadly, Leo passed away on May 2, 2017, after 52 years of marriage.
Eleanor worked as an associate and food preparer for McDonald’s in Keene for over 20 years before her retirement in 1989.
She enjoyed reading, bird watching, wildlife, fishing, crocheting and traveling. Time was spent riding on the back of her husband’s motorcycle exploring the New England region.
Mrs. Deyo is survived by her children: William M. Deyo and his wife, Kelli, of Keene; Robert E. Deyo and his wife, Diana, of Langdon; and Daniel A. Deyo and his wife, Suzy, of Hinsdale; her four grandchildren: Christopher Deyo, Andrew Deyo, Benjamin Deyo and Tyler Deyo. In addition, Eleanor is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Eleanor is pre-deceased by her siblings: Mary Mitrick, Robert McLaran, Edward Coddington and Clinton Coddington.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a gathering to celebrate Eleanor’s life at 3 p.m., at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private, with Christian burial rights in the spring in the family lot at Woodland Cemetery, Keene.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Eleanor A. Deyo to: American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford NH 03110; or to: Alzheimer’s Association, 166 South River Road, Bedford NH 03110. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
